Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves picture gallery

Were you at the Amex yesterday for Albion's match with Wolverhampton Wanderers? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.
Glenn Murray got the only goal - his 100th for Brighton - early in the second half as Albion recorded a third successive league win.
Click on the video above to view fan and action pictures taken by PW Sporting Photography.
