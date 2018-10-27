Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves player ratings

Shane Duffy heads over in the first half. Picture by PW Sporting Photography
Glenn Murray's 100th Brighton goal took them to a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Glenn Murray prepares for a set-piece. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Mathew Ryan - 8

Made some crucial saves, including an outstanding reaction stop to deny Bennett an injury-time equaliser. Third successive clean sheet for Albion's number one.

Bruno - 8

Set up Murray for Albion's opener early in the second half. Cleared a dangerous Doherty cross in the first half.

Shane Duffy - 8

Dominant in the air at the back as usual and went close to scoring at the other end on a couple of occasions in the first half.

Lewis Dunk - 8

Solid as ever at the back alongside Duffy. Headed over Neves's goalbound free kick with 13 minutes left.

Gaetan Bong - 8

Had his hands full with Doherty playing high up the pitch from wing-back. Defended well and showed a couple of nice pieces of skill in the second half.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 7

Struggled to make an attacking impact in the first half but worked hard throughout.

Dale Stephens - 7

Hard-working display in the middle of the park.

Beram Kayal - 7

Threw himself in the way to block powerful Neves shot early on. Worked hard up and down the pitch.

Jose Izquierdo - 7

Looked to drive forward when possible. His pace made him a constant threat. Subbed with ten minutes to go.

Solly March - 6

Again played in the number ten role behind Murray. Sent low shot wide on the half-hour mark. Corner headed wide by Duffy just before the break. Subbed with 20 minutes to go.

Glenn Murray - 7

Scored his 100th goal for Brighton when he turned home Bruno's low cross-shot early in the second half. Passed fit to start after suffering concussion in the 1-0 win at Newcastle last weekend. Named sponsor's man of the match.

Subs:

Yves Bissouma - 6

Sent on for the final 20 minutes.

Anthony Knockaert - 6

Came on for the final ten minutes. Pass cut out when he looked to send Jahanbakhsh clear late in injury-time.

Unused: Jason Steele, Jurgen Locadia, Florin Andone, Leon Balogun, Bernardo.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rui Patricio - 6

Had little to do but no chance with the goal as Murray was left unmarked to tap home.

Matt Doherty - 8

Right wing-back played high up the pitch. Had a shot blocked by Izquierdo early on, which saw Wolves players appeal for handball. Missed a golden chance when he side-footed wide from 12 yards with just Ryan to beat. Had another couple of chances in the second half.

Ryan Bennett - 6

Denied an equaliser by outstanding save by Ryan in injury-time.

Willy Boly - 6

Defended well up against Murray. A threat from attacking set-pieces.

Conor Coady - 6

Solid at the back alongside Boly and Bennett in three-man defence.

Jonny Otto - 6

Spanish international worked up and down the pitch from left-wing back.

Ruben Neves - 7

Lovely through ball was just out of Doherty's reach on 17 minutes. Curled effort went wide on 53 minutes and had a fierce shot saved by Ryan.

Raul Jimenez - 6

Turned and fired well wide in first half. Return pass to Doherty set up excellent chance for Doherty, which Wolves' wing-back put wide. Subbed on the hour.

Helder Costa - 5

Swapped wings with Traore for the second half but had a quiet game.

Joao Moutinho - 7

Comfortable in possession and looked to spread the play.

Adama Traore - 6

First league start of the season after joining from Middlesbrough in August. Nice run down the left early on. Saw a well-struck shot saved by Ryan midway through the first half. Subbed on the hour.

Subs

Ivan Cavaleiro - 6

Introduced after an hour.

Diogo Jota - 7

Came on after 60 minutes. Lively. Low shot kept out by Ryan late on.

Leo Bonatini - 5

Got the final five minutes

Unused: John Ruddy, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker.

