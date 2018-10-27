Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves player ratings

Glenn Murray's 100th Brighton goal took them to a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Mathew Ryan - 8
Made some crucial saves, including an outstanding reaction stop to deny Bennett an injury-time equaliser. Third successive clean sheet for Albion's number one.
Bruno - 8
Set up Murray for Albion's opener early in the second half. Cleared a dangerous Doherty cross in the first half.
Shane Duffy - 8
Dominant in the air at the back as usual and went close to scoring at the other end on a couple of occasions in the first half.
Lewis Dunk - 8
Solid as ever at the back alongside Duffy. Headed over Neves's goalbound free kick with 13 minutes left.
Gaetan Bong - 8
Had his hands full with Doherty playing high up the pitch from wing-back. Defended well and showed a couple of nice pieces of skill in the second half.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 7
Struggled to make an attacking impact in the first half but worked hard throughout.
Dale Stephens - 7
Hard-working display in the middle of the park.
Beram Kayal - 7
Threw himself in the way to block powerful Neves shot early on. Worked hard up and down the pitch.
Jose Izquierdo - 7
Looked to drive forward when possible. His pace made him a constant threat. Subbed with ten minutes to go.
Solly March - 6
Again played in the number ten role behind Murray. Sent low shot wide on the half-hour mark. Corner headed wide by Duffy just before the break. Subbed with 20 minutes to go.
Glenn Murray - 7
Scored his 100th goal for Brighton when he turned home Bruno's low cross-shot early in the second half. Passed fit to start after suffering concussion in the 1-0 win at Newcastle last weekend. Named sponsor's man of the match.
Subs:
Yves Bissouma - 6
Sent on for the final 20 minutes.
Anthony Knockaert - 6
Came on for the final ten minutes. Pass cut out when he looked to send Jahanbakhsh clear late in injury-time.
Unused: Jason Steele, Jurgen Locadia, Florin Andone, Leon Balogun, Bernardo.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
Rui Patricio - 6
Had little to do but no chance with the goal as Murray was left unmarked to tap home.
Matt Doherty - 8
Right wing-back played high up the pitch. Had a shot blocked by Izquierdo early on, which saw Wolves players appeal for handball. Missed a golden chance when he side-footed wide from 12 yards with just Ryan to beat. Had another couple of chances in the second half.
Ryan Bennett - 6
Denied an equaliser by outstanding save by Ryan in injury-time.
Willy Boly - 6
Defended well up against Murray. A threat from attacking set-pieces.
Conor Coady - 6
Solid at the back alongside Boly and Bennett in three-man defence.
Jonny Otto - 6
Spanish international worked up and down the pitch from left-wing back.
Ruben Neves - 7
Lovely through ball was just out of Doherty's reach on 17 minutes. Curled effort went wide on 53 minutes and had a fierce shot saved by Ryan.
Raul Jimenez - 6
Turned and fired well wide in first half. Return pass to Doherty set up excellent chance for Doherty, which Wolves' wing-back put wide. Subbed on the hour.
Helder Costa - 5
Swapped wings with Traore for the second half but had a quiet game.
Joao Moutinho - 7
Comfortable in possession and looked to spread the play.
Adama Traore - 6
First league start of the season after joining from Middlesbrough in August. Nice run down the left early on. Saw a well-struck shot saved by Ryan midway through the first half. Subbed on the hour.
Subs
Ivan Cavaleiro - 6
Introduced after an hour.
Diogo Jota - 7
Came on after 60 minutes. Lively. Low shot kept out by Ryan late on.
Leo Bonatini - 5
Got the final five minutes
Unused: John Ruddy, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker.
HAVE YOU READ?
Brighton v Wolves: Chris Hughton's post match reaction on Glenn Murray, Glenn Hoddle and 'pleasing points if not performance'
The key points from Nuno Espírito Santo's post-match press conference
Match report: Brighton 1, Wolves 0