Brighton’s £15m recruit Leandro Trossard reveals what Graham Potter expects from him in Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion’s new recruit Leandro Trossard believes he can deliver exactly what the manager expects from him for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Trossard, who was previously a transfer target for Arsenal, was signed by Albion last month for a reported £15m from Belgian league title-winners Genk.

It’s been a whirlwind period for the 24-year-old winger as just before completing the move, he married his partner Laura Hilven.

He said: “It’s been busy for sure, but both myself and my wife are really happy about our new life in England now. It’s a nice club and one which I’ve followed over the last few months. It’s an exciting adventure for me to play in the Premier League.”

Trossard is Brighton manager Graham Potter’s second signing of the summer, having already brought in Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke for £4m.

Trossard is expected to be a key part of Potter’s plan to play a more attacking style of football next term. Last season he was handed the captain’s armband at Genk and scored an impressive 22 goals from the left wing - eight of which came during 11 matches in the Europa League. His success at club level saw him called up to Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad but he has yet to earn his first cap.

The winger also has an eye for a pass and teed-up 11 goals for his team-mates, helping them to lift the Jupiler Pro League trophy.

Trossard said: “The head coach here wants players to take responsibility and I know I can bring that now, not only on the pitch but away from it too, it will do me a lot of good.”

Former Brighton defender Sebastien Pocognoli, who helped the Seagulls win promotion to the Premier League in 2017, believes the Belgian can shine in the Premier League. Pocognoli has witnessed Trossard’s success at close quarters in the Jupiler Pro League as an opposing captain at Standard Liege.

He said, “I’ve played against him and seen him play a lot. It’s a good signing for Brighton because he’s one of the most talented Belgian players in the league.

“He was captain of the league champions last season, so not only does he have the quality, he also has the personality as well. Leandro was very good last season, especially in their Europa League campaign. He also got in the national team and that was a very big step.”

Pocognoli said the switch to Brighton will provide the ideal platform to push forward for both club and country.

“Brighton is the perfect club for somebody moving to England. Leandro is also a new player for Belgium, so moving to the Premier League can only be seen as a positive step for his international career.”