Brighton's game scheduled for Tottenham Hotspur's new ground given different venue

Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-23 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was originally scheduled to take place in the club’s new stadium, has been given a new venue.

The Premier League 2 Division 1 clash was set to be a the first-ever game Spurs' new home as the first Test Event on Monday, August 27.

However, it was announced last week that the new ground would not be ready in time due to issues with 'critical safety systems' which have caused delays.

The match will now take place three days earlier at League Two side Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium on Friday August 24 (7pm).

It will be Albion’s third league game following a home draw against Liverpool and Monday night’s fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.