Brighton's games with Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Southampton selected for television coverage

Four Albion games have been selected for live television coverage across August and September.

The Seagulls' first home match of the season against Manchester United has been moved back a day to Sunday, August 19, and will now kick-off at 4pm on Sky Sports.

Brighton's match at Liverpool the following week will now get underway at the later time of 5.30pm on Saturday, August 25, on BT Sport.

The south coast derby at Southampton has been moved to Monday, September 17, with a 8pm kick-off on Sky Sports and the home match with Tottenham on Saturday, September 22, has been moved back to a 5.30pm kick-off and will be shown on BT Sport.

Further information, including ticket details for all four matches, will be announced in due course.

The October and November television selections are expected to be announced on Tuesday August 7.

Supporters looking to purchase home match tickets are strongly advised to join Albion's Bronze/Young Seagulls PLUS membership scheme. Membership starts at just £22 for adults and £12 for under-18s and can be purchased at BrightonAndHoveAlbion.com/tickets.