Brighton's Neal Maupay vows to strike back against Manchester United after 'rushing' chances against Norwich City

Any successful striker will always look back on the chances that got away.

Neal Maupay was clearly delighted with Brighton and Hove Albion's 2-0 victory against Norwich City but there was also a part of him irritated by a couple missed opportunities.

Maupay, 24, is Albion's top scorer and has four goals from 11 Premier League matches, following his £16m summer arrival from Brentford. He had two opportunities to add to tally in the first half against Norwich - the first of which he dragged wide with his left foot and the second saw him blaze over the bar from close range.

Maupay was also denied after the break as his instinctive effort was well saved by away keeper Tim Krul.

“I am a striker, I want to score," said Maupay. "I need to watch the replays but sometimes I was rushing a bit and then, in the second half, Tim Krul made a great save so I am disappointed for me because I want to score but first of all I am happy for the team because we had the win.

“That’s why it is good in this team we have a lot of players who can score and create chances. Last week I scored, this week I didn’t score but Leo (Trossard) scored and Shane (Duffy) came on, so with that quality it doesn’t really matter who scored, although obviously I do want to score next game!”

Goals from substitutes Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy saw Graham Potter's team to victory against lowly Norwich and moves Albion up to eighth. Brighton had previously struggled to convert their dominance into points but six from their last two games has boosted their position and morale.

Maupay said, "I never look at the table as it’s too early but we are just trying to build something here at Brighton with new players, a new manager so we can’t just be focused on how many points we have got.

“We are just trying to be better as a team. Obviously eighth is really good but the season is long and we need to improve. We need to keep working because we had won the last two games but we were 16th or something like that and we lost to Villa, so it can change really quickly so you have to stay focused, keep working and we shall be fine.

“The team spirit we had was spot on (against Norwich). We played against a really good team, so it wasn’t easy at all. We struggled a bit to control the game and they were doing good but then we changed our shape and in the second half we played much better.

“We played better football, better movement and we created more chances. It’s a good win for us and we need to keep working. We need to look at what we did well and what we didn’t do good, and then see how we can improve.

"I think we were rushing a bit in the final third. We were trying to score a bit too quick so the manager told us just to stay calm, be patient, have some more movement and the chances will come. And that’s what happened.”

Maupay was also impressed with fellow summer arrival Trossard. The Belgian, who is now fully recovered from a groin problem, has delivered match-winning cameos from the bench in the previous two matches.

"Yes definitely. We have a really good group, it’s not only the starting XI on the pitch, it is the bench as well. Leandro when he came on had a very good mindset. He wanted to help the team and make us win – and that’s what he did.

“He’s a very good player. He has that quality on the ball and he is a threat to teams, so for us it is really good to have him.”