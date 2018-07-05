Brighton sign Brazilian defender

Albion have made their fourth signing of the summer this evening as Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old Brazilian full-back, known simply as Bernardo, has joined from RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee and follows Florin Andone, Leon Balogun and Jason Steele into the Seagulls this summer.



Born in Sao Paulo, Bernardo began his career at Audax Sao Paulo before moving to Red Bull Brasil in 2012.



He then joined Red Bull Salzburg at the start of 2016, making 13 appearances in the latter half of the campaign as the Austrian side successfully defended their league title.



Bernardo switched to RB Leipzig in Germany that summer and went on to make 49 appearances for the Bundesliga side over the last two seasons, including three in the Champions League and five in the Europa League.



Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club. He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back.



“For a young player he already has good experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.



“He is a good character and speaks numerous languages, and I’m sure he will fit in well with the rest of the squad.”