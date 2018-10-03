Brighton star insists 'we’re a better team than last year'

Shane Duffy feels Brighton are a better team than last season even if they don’t have the points to show for it at the moment.

It’s been a tough start to their second Premier League season for Albion. In their opening seven fixtures, they have already played the teams who finished in the top four last year but a key run of games now begins with West Ham’s trip to the Amex on Friday evening.



Brighton are 15th in the table, three points clear of the bottom three after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City, and Duffy says they have to now start getting points on the board.



Asked if the squad is better than last season, Duffy said: “Definitely. It hasn’t showed so far with points but we’re definitely a much stronger team and squad. We’ve had a tough start.



“We’ve had some decent away performances without the results but we’ve got to move on now. We’ve two fixtures which we know are winnable and in the next couple of months we’ve got to get good points on the board and it’s got to start now.



“We’re at home against West Ham next. They’re on a good run so it will be another tough one but we feel we can beat anyone at home. We’ve got to take that mentality into it and try to get a much-needed win.”



Albion kept ten clean sheets in the Premier League last season but have not kept one in seven matches this campaign.



Duffy said: “It’s frustrating. We are opening up a little bit more and have conceded some sloppy goals and some quality goals.



“We’ve got to get back to basics. I’m not saying we’re not defending well because we are the majority of games but it’s just that little bit of concentration. When the first one goes in, we chase the game, they score another and it’s quite frustrating.



“In the Fulham game, if we score the penalty we probably go on to keep a clean sheet. It’s little things like that but I know we’re not far off.



“The unit is working well. You can see today (at Manchester City) the lads all put a shift in and it’s just new lads getting into the routine of how we play.”

