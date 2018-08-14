Brighton striker was better value than Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool stars last season

Albion forward Glenn Murray was the best value striker in the Premier League last season, based on a study by Ladbrokes.

The research assessed the cost per goal based on the amount of goals the striker scored, player salary data and minutes played.



Murray notched 12 times in the Premier League, netting every 183 minutes and with a cost of £97,500 per goal.



Former Albion striker Ashley Barnes, now at Burnley, was the next best value with each of his nine goals costing £108,333.



Manchester United's young star Marcus Rashford was third, with his seven goals costing £111,428 each.



England captain Harry Kane was in fifth place, with his 30 Premier League goals last season cosing £130,000 each. He was just behind Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose four goals cost £117,000 each.



Liverpool star Mo Salah was ninth, with his 32 goals each costing £146,250.



Islam Slimani, who played for Leicester and Newcastle last season, cost the most per goal at £4,160,000.



Everton's Yannick Bolasie and Liverpool's Danny Ings - who is now on loan at Southampton - cost £3,900,000 per goal.



Jess Bridge, of Ladbrokes, said: “Our latest Ladbrokes study reveals some interesting trends about the return on investment football clubs made last season in the Premier League.



"Elite strikers cost a premium, but Brighton and Hove Albion’s Glenn Murray has proven to be a worthwhile investment for his club as he came in with the lowest cost per goal overall."