Brighton v Southampton: Likely line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Albion and Southampton both head into this evening's Carabao Cup game on the back of Premier League defeats at the weekend.

Brighton suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Liverpool, while the Saints lost 2-1 at home to Leicester after Harry Maguire scored a late winner.

Both matches between the sides in the Premier League last season finished 1-1.

LIKELY LINE-UPS

ALBION

Lewis Dunk, Florin Andone, Bruno and Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined, while young defender Ben White also misses out after picking up an injury in the under-23 match with Arsenal last week.

Club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh is expected to make his first start for the club, while Markus Suttner, Beram Kayal and Jurgen Locadia could all make their first starts of the season.

David Button is set to replace Mathew Ryan in goal to make his Seagulls debut.

Under-23 players Viktor Gyokeres and Aaron Connolly are both set to be in the squad

Likely line-up: Button; Bernardo, Duffy, Balogun, Suttner; Jahanbakhsh, Bissouma, Kayal, March; Gross; Locadia. Subs (from): Steele, Gyokeres, Connolly, Stephens, Propper, Bong, Knockaert, Murray, Montoya.

SOUTHAMPTON

The Saints have picked up one point from their opening three Premier League games.

They reached the League Cup final in 2017 and are also likely to make a number of changes from their 2-1 defeat to Leicester at the weekend.

Angus Gunn is set to make his debut in goal and Charlie Austin is likely to lead the line up front, alongside Manolo Gabbiadini.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended after being sent off against Leicester.

Likely line-up: Gunn; Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Davis, McQueen; Gabbiadini, Austin. Subs (from): McCarthy, Hoedt, Bertrand, Armstrong, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Lemina, Bednarek, Long, Ings, Vestergaard.

WHAT THEY SAID

Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh: “I want to start to make my full home debut in our stadium. That’s something I am really looking forward to and if the manager decides to pick me, then I am ready to do my best for the team.

“I am not used to facing a top-flight team so early in the cup. In Holland, I used to start playing against second or third division teams.

“I don’t know much about the cup here, but I know it’s important for the fans and the club. It’s another important game and hopefully we can go through.”

Southampton boss Mark Hughes: “We’ll go there strong and we’re looking forward to it. We’ve got a lot of guys that are itching to get their season started so we’ll look to get a number of them involved.

“It’s a competition we want to do well in. It will enable us to keep everybody at the right level. If we can get a good cup run, we can use that to good effect.

“I don’t think it’s ever a distraction. People suggest it is sometimes but not for me, I think they can sustain and enhance your Premier League form if you can get through difficult rounds against good opposition.”