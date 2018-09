Were you at the Amex yesterday for Brighton's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Spurs won with goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela, while Anthony Knockaert was on target for Albion.

Albion fans pictured at the Amex. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to view pictures from the game taken by PW Sporting Photography.

