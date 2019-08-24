Brighton vs Southampton / Andone apologised for horror tackle, says Potter

Moussa Djenepo’s stunning first Premier League goal set 10-man Brighton on the path to their first loss of the season as they lost 2-0 against Southampton at the Amex.

Substitute Djenepo, a £14million summer signing from Standard Liege, had only been on the pitch for 78 seconds when he cut in from the left to bury the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box. Nathan Redmond tapped home a cross from Sofiane Boufal to seal the points in time added on.

Albion played a man light for an hour after Florin Andone was sent off for a reckless tackle on Yan Valery, while Lewis Dunk had a first-half header ruled out by VAR.

Prior to Redmond’s strike, the Seagulls pushed hard for an equaliser and struck the woodwork through substitute Jurgen Locadia.

Brighton boss Graham Potter, who suffered the first defeat of his reign, had no complaints about Andone’s dismissal and said the player had apologised.

“It’s a straight red when you watch it back,” said Potter.

“It was over the other side of the pitch from me and at ground level you can’t see it totally.

“You always worry when there’s a forward trying to go over the top of the ball to protect the ball but, at the same time, there’s a defender’s leg there.

“We can’t defend that type of challenge, Florin doesn’t mean to do it but still it’s not a good challenge and apologies to Southampton.

“He knows it was a bad challenge. He’s apologised. He didn’t mean to do it but at the same time it was one of those actions that’s not good. He’s honest enough to know that.”

Seven minutes after the red card, Brighton’s fans endured further frustration when Dunk’s header from a corner was chalked off.

Referee Kevin Friend consulted VAR and replays confirmed Dan Burn, who was next to Saints goalkeeper Angus Gunn, was offside.

“I think the goal is offside so, if it’s offside, it’s offside,” said Potter.

“As soon as VAR goes up, everyone gets tense in the arena.

“But I wouldn’t want that to detract from the effort the players put into the game.”

Of Djenepo’s strike, Saints boss Hasenhuttl said, “First touch, a goal, it’s unbelievable,”

I like this guy, he’s always positive and the team also likes him and when he has such an impact in the game it’s important for us. I think it was 30 seconds (78) he was on the pitch and first touch it’s a goal.

“He has still a lot of things to learn, the good thing for me is that he’s very open minded and tries to do everything we tell him to do.”