Brothers rewarded for 50 years' service to Sussex football club

The 50-year presentation

Both brothers having started their involvement with Scaynes Hill as players and progressed to become members of the club committee.

Ian became club chairman and David club treasurer, roles they continue to hold today.

In making the presentation, the league president Lawrie Parsons was delighted to be able to make the awards to long serving members of the club adding that it is very rare that two brothers achieve this.

Club secretary Adam Knevett presented Ian and David with specially printed club shirts, recognising the occasion.