Brown eager to prove the doubters wrong

Izzy Brown is eager to prove the doubters wrong after Brighton's winless run increased to five games on Saturday.

Brown made his fourth Premier League start of the season at his former side Huddersfield on Saturday but Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat in West Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, says the team will look to prove people wrong when they travel to Tottenham as underdogs on Wednesday.

He said: "When you play the top teams, you never really have anything to lose because everyone thinks they're expected to win.

"We'll be the underdogs but that's how we like it. People write us off and we'll prove them wrong.

"Winning games is the most important thing and for me personally my performance.

"People are already getting on to me but that's football. You've just got to prove you're better than what they say and keep working hard and fighting for the team. Then hopefully good things will come.

"Obviously some games you can have a worldie and then the next game you know yourself you weren't very good. You've just got to keep positive, keep focused and hopefully results will come."

Looking at what Albion can expect at Wembley against Spurs, Brown said: "They've got some amazing players but we will go there and set up with a defensive discipline and counter-attack.

"We can score goals and we've got Dunky (Lewis Dunk) and Duffs (Shane Duffy) at the back and they block everything. They put their lives on the line for the team.

"We've still got confidence and hopefully on Wednesday we can get the win."