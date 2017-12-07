Brown only focused on Albion ahead of Terriers return

Izzy Brown returns to Huddersfield on Saturday but is solely focused on helping Brighton return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Albion have collected just two points from their last four games but are still 12th in the top flight, two points and four places higher than the Terriers.

Brown, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield and is now on a season-long loan at the Seagulls from Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed an excellent spell with Huddersfield – helping them win promotion in the Championship play-off final at Wembley – and many Terriers fans wanted him to return in the summer. That move did not materalise and now Brown only has thoughts on helping Albion return home from Yorkshire with all three points.

He said: “After the play-off final, I thought I was going to go back there but as the summer went on, things didn’t start to work out the way they were meant to be.

“They wanted to buy me on a permanent and that wasn’t possible. I had a few meetings with the manager (Chris Hughton) here and thought this is the club I want to go to.

“The manager is improving me and is a great coach. I made my mind up early in the summer Brighton was the club I wanted to come to.

“Their fans are still tweeting me saying ‘come back’ but my main focus is on Brighton. When it comes to the weekend, I want us to win.

“It’s a massive game. We haven’t picked up as many points in recent games but we knew it would be tough, with United and Liverpool but hopefully we’ll go to Huddersfield and get the three points and we’ll be happy.

“We’ve had an amazing start to the season and no one thought we’d have been in the top ten for a couple of weeks at the start of the season.

“We’ve just got to build on our performances and keep getting the wins we need to stay up.”

Looking back on his time with Huddersfield, Brown said: “I had a good half of the season there and getting promoted to the Premier League at Wembley was a great day for me and my family.

“Going there (on Saturday), I’m on the opposite side, so I don’t really care about Huddersfield right now, I’m just focused on Brighton.”