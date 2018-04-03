Bruno pens new one-year deal

Brighton captain Bruno has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2019.

The 37-year-old fans' favourite has played 213 games, including 21 in the Premier League this season, since joining from Valencia in 2012.

Bruno was club captain as Albion won promotion to the Premier League last season and Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: “Bruno has been exemplary in my time as manager, firstly he has been an excellent right-back for the team, and secondly an excellent captain for the club over the past three seasons.

“The way he looks after himself, on and off the pitch, is an example to any player, and it is due to that lifestyle of professionalism that he is still playing at such a high level at this stage of his career.

“He has been a regular throughout my time as manager, playing at a consistently high level, and I am delighted to have agreed an extension on his current contract - which is hard earned and well deserved.”