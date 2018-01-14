Bruno: We'll keep fighting but need to improve

Brighton captain Bruno insists the team will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League but admits there are areas they quickly need to improve in.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 at West Brom yesterday, with both Baggies goals coming from corners. Brighton have now conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other Premier League team this season and remain just three points above third-from-bottom Stoke, who play their game in hand at Manchester United tomorrow evening.



Speaking after the defeat at the Hawthorns, Bruno said: "It's really disappointing because we came here to get the three points and we conceded two goals from set-pieces and that doesn't give us any chance to win the game.



"As I said before, we knew the Premier League was going to be tough and we're ready to keep fighting.



"If you analyse the game, we had good possession, we got into the last third a lot of times, inside the box, good areas, but we didn't score and we didn't create that many chances.



"That's the difference. We cannot rely always on a clean sheet, sometimes it's about scoring goals and we have to improve on that."



Asked if the lack of goals - away especially - was one of his main concerns, Bruno said: "Of course it's one of the things but set-pieces as well. We need to improve all of that.



"When I say we have to score goals, that's not just about strikers, it's about wingers and full-backs with good deliveries and it's about our set-pieces. We have a lot of corners and we are not scoring. It's all of us.



"We need to improve in a few aspects."