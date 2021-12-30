Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath bosses happy with derby draw

Burgess Hill celebrate Lewis Finney's goal / Picture: Chris Neal

Lewis Finney put the Hillians ahead just before the hour but Tom Gilbert rescued a point for Heath with an equaliser seven minutes from time.

The draw leaves both teams in reasonable shape ahead of a busy new-year period of Isthmian south east action.

Hill boss Lovett had to stay away from the game because of Covid but watched the video afterwards and tweeted: “After watching the recording, I can say I’m very proud of my players and the way they played.

Heath equalise late on / Picture: Chris Neal

“They had to settle for the point after believing they should’ve had all three. On to the next game now!”

That next game comes quickly too – Hill head to Chichester City tonight for a match brought forward from its initial date of New Year’s Day.

Both Hill and City have improved significantly since early-season struggles so a good tussle should be on the cards. The Hillians then host Cray Valley PM on Monday.

Meanwhile Heath manager Shaun Saunders was happy with the effort of his side, for whom the point kept them in the division’s top four.

... and Heath celebrate their point saver / Picture: Chris Neal

Saunders tweeted: “Well happy with my players ... we’re all bitterly disappointed at not taking all the points , but we move on.”

Heath have another Sussex derby on New Year’s Day, at home to

Whitehawk, then go to Corinthian on Monday.

Match report by James Bishop

Honours were even when Haywards Heath made the short trip to Burgess Hill for the big festive derby in the Isthmian south east division.

After snatching a late winner against Sevenoaks, Heath were in fine spirits. But Burgess Hill came into the game after a 5-2 loss to Phoenix Sports.

Heath started the stronger and had a few early chances, forcing Taylor Seymour in the Hill goal into some strong saves.

Heath’s biggest chance of the half fell to Josh Clack. After a high ball into the area, Burgess Hill’s Nic D’Arienzo rose above Heath’s Jerson Dos Santos in an attempt to head the ball away. It was knocked down for Clack who dropped his shoulder and fired narrowly wide.

It remained 0-0 at the break but both sides came out fighting in the second half.

Burgess Hill’s Tom Chalaye had a shot beaten away by Heath keeper Billy Collings. It didn’t take long after for Burgess Hill to get the breakthrough as in the 57th minute, a failed clearance from Tom Gilbert fell to Lewis Finney whose left foot shot fired Burgess Hill into the lead.

Heath hit the bar through a long-range effort by Dos Santos and Burgess Hill had another attempt saved by Collings after Max Miller got in behind. Collings continued to come to the rescue of Heath.