Burgess Hill boss upbeat as he plots dent in Hastings United's title bid

Jay Lovett watches his team get past VCD / Picture: Steve Robards

The Burgess Hill boss is excited about their face off with the league leaders and wants his side to use momentum from their latest two wins, the last of which came in a 2-0 victory at home to VCD on Saturday, when they were one of five Sussex sides in the division to win.

Hastings have taken 16 points out of the last 18 available, with the Hillians only three points off the same record.

Lovett said: “Hastings have been consistent performers at the top for the last three years, and I think for us, if we want to be up in that sort of region in the league, they are the teams we have to go and play our best against and try to get something from.

“Yes, it’s a massive challenge, but do I believe in my squad to do that, yes I do. I think we now have a good squad to give them a good game at their place, and I will be a big test to see where we are really at.”

Last Saturday's Hillians performance was labelled as a strong one by Lovett. “I was very pleased with the game; it was all-round great from us against a side classed as a very good side. We dealt with all their threats really well and I was really pleased with the free-flowing style of football we played and when we got in front of goal, we actually looked like a goal threat.

“The whole team has come together and it’s now so hard to pick single people out, but I’ve had a lot of consistent performers week in week out. For me Josh Spinks at the back has been excellent along with Lewis Finney, Lewis Taylor and Conrad Honore in midfield.

“I have to give credit to Pat Harding, who is a club legend. On Saturday he got subbed on at the 24th minute, and did what Pat does best, and for someone of 38 years age to come on and still perform at that kind of level is massive for the team.”