Burgess Hill come from behind to beat Three Bridges in Velocity Trophy

Burgess Hill came away 2-1 winners away from home at Three Bridges in the Velocity Trophy last night (October 22nd).

Sadly this game will be remembered for two mistakes by Bridges stand in keeper, although Tarell Annakie also made a number of excellent blocks in the process!

An early chance fell to Max Miller whilst Erivaldo Felix curled a good effort just wide of the far post, but chances had been few and far between other than those until the 38th minute, when Bridges took the lead with what will hardly be a contender for goal of the season.

A corner caused havoc in the Burgess Hill box with the ball moving all over the area until Andrew Sesay applied the final touch.

Both sides tried to attack and it was a good welcome back for Alex Laing on our right flank, always busy and never afraid to let his feelings be known!

Luke Leppard, making his full debut, was only just wide with a solid drive from range, but after 63 minutes Annakie failed to cut out a long ball. It hit the bar and even then Annakie looked favourite to clear, but Max Miller had other ideas and Hillians were level.

Annakie then made a terrific save to deny Ryan Palmer, but after 66 minutes the evergreen Steve Sargent played a nice ball down the right and Pat Harding lobbed the hesitant Annakie

to put the visitors ahead and on their way to three wins out of three for them in this competition.

Annakie then acrobatically tipped over Scott Kirkwood’s drive as Hillians scented blood, and it was then Bridges’ turn to respond as Laing had a free kick pushed away and Tom Tolfrey could only find the side netting after a lovely pass from Reece Price Placid.

Aaron Goode looked comfortable following his comeback from injury, and generally the defence held firm against a sometimes lively Hillians attack, but defeat was still hard to take.

Three Bridges : T.Annakie; D.Gunner; T.Bromage; A.Goode (M.Whitehead, 76); A.Douglas; A.Laing; L.Hall; L.Leppard (R.Price-Placid, 72); A.McCollin (T.Tolfrey, 52); J.Lansdale (M.Sabek, 19); A.Sesay (Y.Azzouz, 87).

Burgess Hill : J.James; N.Vandrells-Parcerisa; T.Cadman; J.Baker; C.Donaghey (D.Matthews, 63); M.Wilson (C.Bennett, 76); R.Palmer; S.Kirkwood (A.Briggs, 79); M.Miller; P.Harding (W.Robinson, 90); E.Felix (S.Sargent, 58).