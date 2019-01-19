Burgess Hill slip to defeat at Hornchurch - Haywards Heath beaten by Guernsey

It was a day to forget in the Bostik League for Burges Hill and Haywards Heath.

In the premier division the Hillians remain outside the bottom three but only on goal difference after losing 2-0 away to AFC Hornchurch.

Lee Prescott and George Purcell scored the goals in the first half that left Simon Wormull's team pointless.

They will hope for better at home to Bishop's Stortford next weekend.

In the south-east division, Haywards Heath are sixth after a 2-1 home reverse against Guernsey.

Thomas Dodds' second-half double put the Channel Islanders in control but Callum Saunders' 84th-minute penalty set up a big finish, though Heath couldn't rescue a point.

Heath visit Sittingbourne next Saturday.

