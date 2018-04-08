Burgess Hill Town 1 Dulwich Hamlet 1: Heroic Hillians hold Hamlet

After a brilliant 3-1 win in midweek, the Hillians hosted Dulwich Hamlet who were looking to continue their fine form in their bid for promotion.

Ian Chapman made three changes from the side who beat Wingate & Finchley in midweek, introducing Brivio, Smith-Joseph & Greenleaf into the starting XI.

Hillians ‘keeper Josh James was called into early action, thwarting efforts from Abrahams and Ming. Dulwich made the breakthrough on 15 minutes, as tricky winger Nyren Clunis tapped the ball home, following a low driven corner. Hamlet were happy to keep possession of the ball, with the Hillians defending well.

Dulwich went into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead, but the Hillians were not out of it yet.

James, once again, was called into action early in the half, as a sharp reaction save prevented Ferguson from taping home. Weatherstone could’ve made it two on 55 minutes, but he ballooned his volley high and wide. Instead it was the Hillians who scored the second, with Connor Tighe’s spectacular effort finding the corner from 25 yards, in the 59th minute.

The Hamlet put everything into the final knockings of the game, and fell agonisingly close on a number of occasions, but James again stood firm in between the sticks. The Hillians held on for a fantastic point, which Dulwich will see as two points dropped.

Every man in a green shirt gave it everything, against, what many would class as, the best footballing side in the league. Imagine Blinds & Shutters deservedly awarded Josh James as Man Of The Match – with the Hillians stopper being superb since his return to the club.

Many thanks to Imagine Blinds & Shutters for sponsoring this fixture. We are also delighted to announce that we raised over £200 for Breast Cancer Now.

We now turn our attention to Tuesday night, as we entertain Enfield Town at the Green Elephants Stadium – 7:30 kick off. Let’s continue the unbelievable support of late, as Ian Chapman stated in his interview, is really does “get the boys firing”!