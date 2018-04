Burgess Hill Town earned a valuable 1-1 draw at home to eighth-placed Staines Town.

Pat Harding got the Hillians off to the perfect start with a ninth-minute goal.

Staines levelled in the second half when Mohammed Bettamer scored a 73rd minute equaliser from the six-yard box.

Hill’s survival hopes would have been over if they had lost and second from bottom Tooting & Mitcham United had beaten Harlow Town.