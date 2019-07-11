Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town's 2019/20 BetVictor South East fixtures announced

Burgess Hill Town will begin their 2019/20 Bostik South East campaign at home while Haywards Heath Town will be on the road.

Burgess Hill welcome Hythe Town in their opening fixture on Saturday August 17, while Haywards Heath make the short trip to East Grinstead Town on the same day.

August Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) has thrown up a pair of Sussex derbies. The Hillians host newly-promoted Chichester City and the Blues travel to recently-relegated Whitehwak.

Burgess Hill Town welcome Hastings United to the Green Elephants Stadium on Boxing Day, but Hill do not have a New Year's Day fixture.

Haywards Heath will be without a fixture on either Boxing Day or New Year's Day.

Easter Monday (April 13) sees Heath take on Whyteleafe at home while the Hillians visit Hastings United.

The Hillians travel to Sittingbourne and the Blues host VCD Athletic in the pair's final league fixtures of the 2019/20 campaign on Saturday April 25.

