Burgess Hill Town back to Velocity Trophy action

It's Velocity Trophy action for the Hillians on tonight (Tuesday) as they welcome Tooting & Mitcham to the Green Elephants Stadium (7.30pm).

Simon Wormull and John Rattle will be looking to utilise their squad, with a congested October fixture list now in full swing.

The Terrors are adjusting to life in the Bostik League South Central, having been relegated from the Bostik League Premier last campaign.

They currently sit in 15th spot, picking up seven points from their opening seven fixtures.

Please note, season/400 Club Tickets are NOT valid for this fixture.