Burgess Hill Town boss Chapman: 'It's all bubbling away nicely at the moment'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman is very pleased with how it’s going in the close season, saying, ‘It’s all bubbling away nicely at the moment’.

After another tough season which saw the Hillians survive on the final day, Chapman is focussed on getting the right players in to avoid another relegation battle next season.

Connor Tighe

Last week the club revealed Gary Elphick, Josh James and Pat Harding would be staying.

And on Tuesday night the club announced the permanent signing of Connor Tighe, who made a big impression while on loan from Whitehawk earlier in the season, scoring nine goals.

But James Shaw, Lee Harding and Will Miles will be leaving the club.

Chapman said: “I am delighted to get the captain Gary Elphick, ‘keeper Josh James and Pat Harding back. Sam Fisk has also agreed to come back which is great.

Ian Chapman

“I am pleased with our work so far but what I don’t want to do is struggle like last year. What we have this year which I am really pleased with is a nucleus of a squad coming back.

“Will Miles has left, he wants to look somewhere else, James Shaw has been released, Lee Harding has left.

“He’s been with us a long time but I think he wants to drop down a league. But we will bring players in. We have already agreed with one from our league and one from above.

“It’s all bubbling away nicely at the moment.”

He added: “I have spoken to three or four players and three have agreed to come us, I can’t say who because it’s not official yet.

“I am really pleased with our work so far but until you get them signed up you haven’t got them properly.

“We are in that process now of identifying targets to help make us better because I don’t want another season like last year. It was majorly disappointing. There were very few ups and plenty of downs.”

