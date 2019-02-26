Burgess Hill Town boss feels local rivals Haywards Heath Town are favourites going into Sussex Senior Cup semi-final clash

Burgess Hill Town boss Simon Wormull revealed that he felt Haywards Heath Town were favourites going into Wednesday evening's Sussex Senior Cup semi-final clash, but believed his side's cup pedigree gave him reason for optimism.

The Mid Sussex rivals meet at Lancing's Culver Road hoping to book a place in the showpiece final, held at Brighton's Amex Stadium, against either the Seagulls under-23s or Bognor Regis Town.

Both sides boast a number of former players in their ranks, with Hill 'keeper Josh James appearing for Heath last season while ex-Hillians Karly Akehurst, Tom Graves, and Callum Saunders featured in the Blues 0-0 draw with Greenwich Borough at the weekend.

Heath sit fourth in the Bostik South East and have overcome League Two side Crawley Town, Little Common, and East Preston to reach the last four.

Hill meanwhile have notched up wins over Bexhill United, Pagham, and Eastbourne Borough of the National League South.

Wormull said: "They're playing very well Haywards Heath and doing really well in the league. If you look at it, on paper, they're favourites because they are in-form and we're fighting for our lives at the moment.

"But with the players that I've got in my group, if we bring our A-game to the match then hopefully we'll have enough to get a result.

"You look at their games through the last rounds and no one expected them to beat Crawley. They came out with a result and I think when you're underdogs you can just go out and enjoy yourself.

"If you lose no one is expecting anything, but if you win it's a fantastic win. The fact that we're in a higher league means they're not expected to win.

"When you talk about the game itself it's a one-off game and what we've shown in our cup games is that on a one-game basis we are a good side. Whether they're in-form or we're not, we've got a lot of good tools to go and win that game."

"I'm not sure when the last time Burgess Hill were in the final. I imagine it was a long time ago, so for the club to get there I think it would be fantastic.

"The way it's worked out for us, it's given us an opportunity to get to the final and I think Shaun (Saunders, Haywards Heath Town manager) is thinking the same."

Wormull is also hoping that securing a place in the Sussex Senior Cup final can galvanise his players.

The Hillians sit bottom of the Bostik Premier with ten games left to play but are just five points from safety.

With a tough run-in ahead, Wormull feels a potential cup final can be used as a springboard for his squad to move out of the relegation places.

He added: "We have to put out a full-strength squad as what that gives me as a manager is a carrot for the players.

"If we are able to get a result and get into the final, we've still got ten ten league games to play. If people want to play in that final then they've got to show me what they can do.

"For me as a manager, and for the players, it keeps the season buzzing if we get in the final."

Kick-off at Lancing's Culver Road on Wednesday evening is at 7:15 pm.