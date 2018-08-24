Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman ‘desperate’ to get his best 11 on the pitch

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman believes he knows his best XI – but he just needs to get them on the pitch together.

The Hillians are searching for their first league win of the season after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday. This followed a defeat to Potters Bar and a draw with Harlow Town in the opening two games.

Ian Chapman

But Chapman believes once he gets his best 11 on the pitch, they will get the desired results. He told Middy Sport: “I do feel now I know my best XI now and that’s something I’m desperate to get on the pitch and once we do I feel we will definitely pick up some results.”

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman: 'I already feel we look more solid than we did last year, we've just got to find a way to be more offensive' | Hassocks are finally up and running after recording first league win | Albion Nostalgia: Remembering that famous February afternoon at The Goldstone against Liverpool



Hill host fifth-placed Enfield Town before travelling to table topping Worthing on Monday.

Chapman has predicted that these games will prove a stiff test for his team but believes that his side have shown that they can compete against high-flying opposition after a tough start. He said: “Worthing are top and Adam Hinshelwood is a top manager and he’s got a decent side.

“Enfield have had a good start and taken seven points and they’re scoring goals so it just shows there are no easy games in this league.

“We’ve had a tough start but that’s football but I would say that in the three games we’ve played we’ve not been totally outplayed for the whole game.

“We’ve had good periods with the ball in them but we’ve got to make sure we turn those good periods into goals and that we start picking up wins.”

After the defeat on Saturday, Chapman said: “He said: “First half we were disappointing and in the second half I changed things around a bit and we were better.

“Up until now we’ve played well for a half a game and you can’t win games if you do that, we’ve got to find a way of playing better for longer in games and getting results.

“The last game we played we played really well in the first half and were really poor in the second half so we’ve got to find some consistency.

“It’s not as if they had loads of chances, they quite a lot of the ball in the first half and I feel that we gave them too much respect and we didn’t go after them enough.”