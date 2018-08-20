Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman: 'I already feel we look more solid than we did last year, we've just got to find a way to be more offensive'

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman believes his side need to become more consistent if they are to notch up their first league win of the season.

Hill fell to a 1-0 away defeat against unbeaten Tonbridge Angels due to a 26th minute goal from Joe Turner.

Chapman felt his side need to be performing throughout the 90 minutes, as a Jekyll and Hyde display cost his team.

He said: "First half we were disappointing and in the second half I changed things around a bit and we were better.

"Up until now we've played well for a half a game and you can't win games if you do that, we've got to find a way of playing better for longer in games and getting results.

"The last game we played we played really well in the first half and were really poor in the second half so we've got to find some consistency.

"It's not as if they had loads of chances, they quite a lot of the ball in the first half and I feel that we gave them too much respect and we didn't go after them enough."

Tonbridge were dominant from the off, hitting the crossbar after five minutes through Alex Read.

The hosts had several chances before their pressure paid off as Turner coolly slotted past Josh James to give them the lead.

Play was halted for nine minutes as Angels captain Tom Parkinson was treated for a head injury as Tonbridge had a flurry of chances to put the game to bed but James did well to keep them out.

The Hillians were much improved in the second half as Ben Pope came close to finding an equaliser.

Tonbridge looked rattled and Hill grew into the game with their best chance coming on 83 minutes as a Connor Tighe corner caused all sorts of problems but Hill could not convert as they left Kent without any points.

Chapman felt that, despite the loss, there are encouraging signs going forward and that when his side are back to full strength they will be more than capable of picking up wins.

He added: "I already feel we look more solid than we did last year, we've just got to find a way to be more offensive.

"Kieron Pamment came on in the second half and made a massive difference for us.

"He's been away and he's come back now and he made a huge difference.

"We haven't had Dan Beck as he's been away the last two games but he's back now so hopefully on Saturday we can have a full eleven.

"I do feel now I know my best eleven now and that's something I'm desperate to get on the pitch and once we do I feel we will definitely pick up some results."