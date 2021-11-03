Burgess Hill Town boss Lovett: Canvey Island were probably the best team we've played this season

Jay Lovett (right) was full of praise for Burgess Hill Town’s FA Trophy conquerors Canvey Island, after the Gulls recorded a 3-0 home win over Hill in the third qualifying round on Saturday. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

After a goalless first half, the Isthmian North leaders went ahead on 51 minutes.

Evans Kouassi dinked the ball over Hillians keeper Taylor Seymour before sidefooting into an empty net.

Harrison Chatting then thumped home at the near post a minute later to double the Gulls’ advantage.

The hosts made sure of the win on the hour when Conor Hubble blasted a 25-yard free kick past Seymour.

Lovett said: “Saturday was a good tough game. They are a very organised side and played some good football.

“It took us 25 minutes to counter act their style of play and put any stamp on the game ourselves.

“We had a poor start to the second half and they scored two goals in 10 minutes. Then they hit a free kick that you’d probably see on Match of the Day.

“They are a good side, probably the best we’ve played this season from the same level as us, and I wish them luck in the next round.

This Saturday sees Hill entertain Sussex rivals Lancing in the Isthmian South East.

Lovett added: “We want to continue our better run of games and getting more points on the board.