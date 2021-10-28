Burgess Hill Town boss Lovett delights in late win

Jay Lovett was delighted with Burgess Hill Town’s last-gasp 3-2 home win over Sevenoaks Town in Isthmian South East on Saturday. Pictures by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Hillians went ahead on two minutes through Lewis Finney before Max Miller doubled the lead on 20 minutes.

Fjord Rogers reduced the deficit just before half-time, and the Oaks were level on the hour thanks to Bradley Schafer.

But, with just four minutes to go, Finney struck to secure a vital three points.

Burgess Hill Town manager Jay Lovett (right)

Hill are now four unbeaten, taking seven points from a possible nine, and have moved out of the drop zone.

Lovett said: “Saturday was a very pleasing three points against Sevenoaks.

“We started very brightly and got ourselves two goals ahead and playing some good football and well-taken goals.

“After that 20-minute spell I felt we stopped doing the things that worked well for us and allowed Sevenoaks back into the game.

Action from Burgess Hill Town v Sevenoaks Town

“They got the game back to 2-2 in the second half and we soaked up a fair bit of pressure, then seemed to have got a second wind and started to create a few chances.

“Some of those should have gone in, but we eventually did get that winner from Lewis Finney, who took it very well.

“It’s nice to keep the momentum going from the last four games.”