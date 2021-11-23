Burgess Hill Town boss Lovett hails change in mentality

Jay Lovett revealed a change in mentality has been behind Burgess Hill Town's recent stellar form. Pictures by Chris Neal

Hill made it seven unbeaten in the Isthmian South East on Saturday courtesy of a third consecutive 1-0 victory, this time at home to Sussex rivals East Grinstead Town.

Michael Campbell's first Hillians goal, scored on 19 minutes, proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The forward intercepted Glenn Wilson's weak back pass to round Wasps keeper Matte Pierson and roll in his maiden Hill goal.

Hill made it seven unbeaten in the Isthmian South East on Saturday courtesy of a third consecutive 1-0 victory, this time at home to Sussex rivals East Grinstead Town

The Hillians, who failed to register a league win until October 16, now sit ninth in the table.

Lovett said: "As a whole, it was changing the full mentality of everything. In training we have to do things at a high intensity when it's right. We train to our best and that carries onto the field.

"But we don't come in and accept a loss. That's not what we do, especially at our home ground. We don't accept that.

"This is our place, we defend it, and we want to be the best team that we can be.

Action from Hill's win over the Wasps

"When you get a couple of wins under your belt, it's easier to keep getting that message across and the belief and confidence goes through the roof.

"And the momentum carries on. Building momentum is a massive thing because it can carry on over losses and carry on over wins.

"I wouldn't say we've turned that corner as it's a 38 game season and we've only played 12 games, but it's a good basis for us to build on."

The victory saw Hill record their fourth clean sheet in six league games, and Lovett was full of praise for his watertight defence.

He added: "Three clean sheets in the last three league games is massive for us and a testament to how well our boys have defended from front to back.

"I'd like to give a special mention to my keeper and my back line. They have been absolutely outstanding.

"I'm sure our defence will tell you that it's a position that I take a lot of pride in and nag them a lot more about.

"They'll probably laugh when they hear me say I get on their case, but if they defend like they have been defending now then the nagging has been worthwhile.

"Spinksy [Josh Spinks] has lead by example, Reggie [Ward] has been superb, Nic D'Arenzio since he's come in from Lewes has been absolutely outstanding.

"Harry [Pollard] has missed a couple of weeks but he's come back into the squad and got man of the match with an outstanding performance.

"They're all young lads as well. Spinksy is 26 but the rest are 20 and under, so it's a testament to how well they are learning their trade."

Lovett has also been suitably impressed with Campbell since his move from Croydon last month. And the Hill boss predicted that Saturday's match-winner will hit plenty of goals as the season progresses.

Lovett added: "It [Campbell's first goal for Burgess Hill is] massive. Mike and I chat quite regularly and he said, 'yeah I'm not scoring for you', but I said to him I don't care because his performances have outstanding.

"His work-rate has been absolutely brilliant, his defending from the front has been brilliant, but he thinks he's judged on goals.

"But I said that I thought once he got one the floodgates would open and he'll add to his tally quite comfortably after that.

"He took his goal really well. There was a nice little step over, and he put it onto his left foot and slotted it home for us."