Burgess Hill Town boss Lovett: Late win sent my heart rate through the roof

Burgess Hill Town celebrate their dramatic late winner against promotion-chasing Cray Valley PM. Picture by Chris Neal

The Millers led 2-0 at the break but Hill struck twice in second half stoppage time to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Rory Hill gave Cray Valley the lead on 16 minutes, and the Millers netted their second soon after. Denzel Gayle’s cross found Marcel Barrington who turned his man and fired home off the post.

Hill pulled a goal back on the hour. Lewis Finney stroked the ball to Lewis Taylor who fired into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later the visitors were reduced to ten. Hassan Ibrahiym was shown a second yellow for a foul on Hillians keeper Taylor Seymour.

Hill were level in second half stoppage time. Finney found Max Miller on the edge of the box and the striker powered the ball home.

And the Hillians completed the turnaround moments later. Taylor’s dinked cross was met by Finney who looped a header into the net to spark pandemonium at the More Than Tyres Stadium.

Lovett said: “I think I described it to the boys afterwards that it was the most amount of goosebumps I’ve had in a game, but my heart rate was through the roof!

“We did really well. It was a bit frustrating going two down in the first half, especially as I thought we were playing some good football in the opening 20 minutes.

“We switched off for their quick free kick and got punished for it.

“Second half, we said if we start strong and at a higher tempo we will get something out of the game.

“I never thought it’d be as dramatic as that, but what I’m proud of is the way the team kept pushing even at 2-2 to go for that win.”

This Saturday sees the tenth-placed Hillians travel to play-off chasing Sittingbourne.

The Brickies sit seventh in the table, five points and two places off the play-offs.

Lovett added: “Saturday will be another tough game, playing against another team above us in the league.

“These games are always great tests and we will try our best like always.”