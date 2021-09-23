Burgess Hill Town boss Lovett not downhearted after FA Cup exit

Jay Lovett wasn’t downhearted following Burgess Hill Town’s 4-0 home defeat to Dorking Wanderers in the FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday. Pictures by Chris Neal

The National League South outfit lead at half-time thanks to Luke Moore’s 20th minute strike from the edge of the box.

Wanderers added their second on 63 minutes. Dorking caught Hill on the break and Bobby Jo Taylor was allowed to buccaneer down the pitch to score.

The visitors made it three five minutes later, Ed Harris nodding home from a free kick.

Hill's Pat Harding attempts to claim possession of the ball

And Dorking assured their place in the next round in stoppage time thanks to Callum Kealy.

Lovett said: “Some bits I’m really pleased with, some bits I know we can do better.

“At the same time, there’s two leagues between us and they’re not an average Conference South side.

“The difference of levels is the speed that someone thinks rather than their technical ability. I think we just fell a little bit short in that area.

Action from the Hillians' FA Cup clash with National League side Dorking

“They’re a team that has invested in some very good players. A lot of them have come from the National League and the Football League.

“It was always going to be a tough task. In the first half I thought we did alright and I think we frustrated them.

“They scored a cracking goal, but after that it was fits and starts.”