Burgess Hill Town boss treating Senior Cup tie with Pagham like 'another Bostik Premier fixture'

Burgess Hill Town will be looking to make it through in the Senior Cup on Tuesday night - at the third attempt.

The Hillians travelled to Pagham in December and were losing before floodlight failure caused the game to be abandoned.

Simon Wormull. Picture by Chris Neal

Then the rescheduled fixture later in the month was called off due to the heavy rain. And now Simon Wormull’s men travel to Nyetimber Lane looking to set up a quarter-final tie with Eastbourne Borough.

And Wormull says he is treating the game like another Bostik Premier fixture.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town and former Worthing striker shares picture of horrific injury | Forget Manchester City's John Stones against Liverpool! Watch Crawley Town defender produce goalline clearance of the season | Burgess Hill Town v Folkestone Invicta: Picture gallery

He said: “It’s going to be a real tough game because they gave us a real runaround when we played them at their place before the floodlight failure. We have to go there and show them total respect.

“We have come on a lot from that result and we were in the middle of a bad patch. We had players out and stuff like that but now we have worked hard and got back on our game and hopefully we can go there and get a result and set-up a good home tie with Eastbourne Borough."

The Hillians are in a good run of form after beating Sussex rivals Worthing and Lewes over the festive period - and Wormull wants to keep the momentum going.

He said: “I think the thing with us is we have to keep on going with the team we’re playing with because we are looking strong.

“We didn’t take it for granted last time we played them but I gave people minutes who needed it and they had the opportunity to show me what they can do and they didn’t take it.

“I think now looking back on it I just need to go full strength and go into it like we are playing another Bostik Premier game and see it as one of our seven games in January we are looking to win.”

A busy January schedule sees Burgess Hill Town play a list of teams which includes Bognor Regis Town, Whitehawk, Bishop’s Stortford and AFC Hornchurch in the league as well as Enfield in the Velocity Trophy.