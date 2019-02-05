Burgess Hill Town boss won't call Harlow Town game a six-pointer but win would be important for 'psychological reasons'

Simon Wormull will not brandish Burgess Hill Town's home game against Harlow Town tonight in the Bostik Premier a relegation six-pointer but does feel victory would be massive 'psychologically'.

Hill's opponents sit 19th in the division, a point and a place above Hill, but have picked up impressive home victories over promotion-chasers Haringey Borough and Lewes in the past three weeks.

The Hawks and Hillians met back in August as the Burgess Hill picked up their first point of the season in a 1-1 away draw.

Wormull was keen to play down the significance of tonight's match but felt a win tonight would give them a psychological boost in their battle for Bostik Premier survival.

He said: "It's another tough one. It's probably going to be tougher than Haringey because of the situation both teams are in.

"If you look at it in terms of league position, psychologically a win would be great because it puts them in the bottom three and us above it.

"I keep saying though, it's only three points. That's all we can play for.

"If we don't win this one we're going to have to win the next one away to Enfield on Saturday.

"It has importance for psychological reasons but I think if we get ourselves back home producing the sort of performances we've had a month ago I think we'll be fine.

"It's a big game though. They're doing well and we're going to have to bring our A-game this evening to get something out of it."

With no injuries suffered in Saturday's draw with Haringey, Wormull is set to welcome back an influential midfielder to a near full-strength Burgess Hill squad for tonight's match.

He added: "The nice thing about Saturday is we came out of it with no injuries and we bring Dan Beck back into the fold tonight.

"We have a fully fit squad to pick from tonight, which we haven't had for about six, seven, eight games.

"Aaron Smith-Joseph came back in and played 60 minutes on Saturday and scored and did well.

"We're getting back to the kind of team we want to put out week-in week-out instead of scratching around to make a team."

Kick-off tonight at the Green Elephants Stadium is 7:30pm.