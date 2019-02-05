Burgess Hill Town boss Wormull: 'There’s no team that scares me at the moment.'

Simon Wormull revealed that ‘there’s no team that scares him’ as his Burgess Hill Town side make the trip to Enfield Town on Saturday in the Bostik Premier.

The Hillians have become adept at picking up points against sides challenging for promotion, most recently drawing 4-4 away to second-placed Haringey Borough on Saturday, and a visit to sixth-placed Enfield holds no fear for Wormull.

The Hill boss said: “They are a big, solid side. I see things in them that we can exploit so we’ll be working on that in training on Thursday.

“Against the top eight we’ve got results against six of them. We’ve picked up points and beaten them or drawn with them.

“If I’m honest, there’s no team that scares me at the moment. There are good teams in the league, and there’s going to be tough games, but there’s no one I go and scout and think we’re going to struggle with these.

“If we are on our game we can match anyone.”

Despite putting on good performances against sides in the upper echelons of the league, Hill’s results at teams near the bottom has left a lot to be desired.

This season the Hillians have suffered defeat at home to second-from-bottom Wingate & Finchley, as well as home and away losses against 16th-placed AFC Hornchurch.

Wormull has challenged his players to perform like they do against promotion-chasing teams, and to pick up victories at sides in mid-table and below.

He added: “We pick ourselves up for the big games but it’s games against teams around us that we need to be picking points up in.

“It’s great to go to Haringey Borough and outplay them. We got comments from Haringey fans saying Burgess Hill Town were the best team that they’ve had there this season, and it’s great to hear, but it doesn’t help us.

“We’ve got to take confidence from these performances and take that into these games because we can’t just perform against top teams, we’ve got to do it against the middle and bottom teams as well.

“We’ve just got to keep working hard and keep going as a group. Hopefully we will come out on the better side.”