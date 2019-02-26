Burgess Hill Town boss Wormull: 'We can’t just take a point against Dorking'

Simon Wormull wants Burgess Hill Town to pick up all three points in their trip to table-topping Dorking Wanderers in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

Hill boast a good record when facing sides in the upper echelons of the division, taking 12 points from a possible 24 against teams in the top-six

Their biggest victories include a 3-1 home win over second-placed Haringey Borough in October and a 3-0 home victory in November against third-placed Merstham.

The Hillians and Dorking played out a goalless draw at the Green Elephants Stadium back in October, and Wormull is using that as inspiration going into Saturday’s clash.

He said: “It is going to be tough but if you look at Dorking at the moment, they are not smashing anyone. They’re winning 1-0 or 2-1 and stuff like that.

SEE ALSO 'The next ten games are all cup finals, leading up to the one at the Amex' - Burgess Hill Town head coach Simon Wormull | Burgess Hill Town book place in Sussex Senior Cup final after pulsating semi-final with Haywards Heath Town | Wormull hails attributes of Burgess Hill Town new boys

“When you’re top-of-the-league everyone raises their game and we’ve already taken a point off of them at our place.

“We’ll look to go there and put them under pressure.”

Hill’s run-in sees them travel to high-flying Merstham on March 30, before rounding off the season with a Sussex derby at home to Lewes in their penultimate game and a trip to second-from-bottom Wingate & Finchley in the final game of the 2018/19 campaign.

As a key period looms for the club, Wormull wants his side to be ‘aggressive’ in their final few matches and stressed that they now need to be picking up victories if they are to ensure Bostik Premier survival.

He said: “For us, we’ve got to go and try and win every game. We have to do that now.

“We can’t just take a point against Dorking, we have to be aggressive and that’s what we will be on Saturday.”

Burgess Hill travelled to Potters Bar Town last Saturday and picked up a point in a goalless draw.

On the game Wormull said: “Potters Bar is a difficult place to go. It was probably one of the worst pitches we’ve played on and it wasn’t really conducive to good football.

“We had to battle on Saturday and they did that really well. If we’re honest it was an even game but for us it could be a good point."