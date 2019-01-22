Burgess Hill Town 'can't have people playing on reputations' as Wormull shakes-up squad

Burgess Hill Town 'can't have people playing on reputations' according to boss Simon Wormull, after seeing two players arrive and depart the Green Elephants Stadium.

Hill welcomed the arrivals of forward Jared Rance from division-rivals Worthing, as well as the short-term loan deal of young midfielder Aiden Enver from National League-outfit Bromley.

Both made their debuts in Saturday's 2-0 Bostik Premier defeat to AFC Hornchurch on Saturday and Wormull has been pleased with what he's seen from his new charges.

SEE ALSO Brighton's Sussex Senior Cup postponement 'could open a can of worms' according to Burgess Hill Town boss | Burgess Hill slip to defeat at Hornchurch - Haywards Heath beaten by Guernsey | Burgess Hill Town v Bognor Regis Town: Picture gallery

He said: "Jared started on Saturday and did well. He's played at this level, and that's great, and I think once he knows how we play and we get used to him he's going to be a good addition.

"Aiden came on at half-time and did excellently so I'm really pleased with both of them. He's been involved with Bromley's first team and what they want now is him to go out and get games which is great for us.

"For Jared I think he wanted to get out playing again. He had his time at Worthing and obviously things didn't happen for him and he got released. I think he just wanted to get back into it as quickly as possible."

The new Hill signings were offset by the departures of defender Billy Barker, to Worthing, and forward Andre McCollin, to Bostik South East side Whyteleafe, with both players searching for more first team action.

Wormull was reluctant to see the duo leave but felt the pair leaving the Green Elephants Stadium showed his Burgess Hill first team squad 'can't accommodate players'.

He added: "With Billy we didn't want him to go. I think, if we're honest, his brother (Worthing midfielder Danny Barker) had something to do with him getting over there.

"Andre has had a difficult season. It's been a stop-start season for him through injury and illness.

"He didn't feel we were getting the best out of him in his best position. To be honest, Popey (Ben Pope) was playing really well and it's been difficult to get Andre in the position that he wanted to play.

"He wanted to get away and get playing regularly. At his age I can understand that so we reluctantly allowed him to talk to Whyteleafe and he went."

"I said to Billy and Andre that I can't guarantee them football, especially where we are in the league. It has to be on form and how well you're playing.

"I can't accommodate players and I can't have people playing on reputations. I need people that are fit and ready to play.

"It's difficult in that sense but I think when players aren't playing as much, I think their natural thing is to think 'well he doesn't fancy me'. I wasn't that with either of the players.

"I have to play my best team each week and if it doesn't involve them then they have to work harder to get back into the team."