Burgess Hill Town chairman 'impressed' with quality of manager applicants as decision looms

Burgess Hill Town chairman Kevin Newell has been impressed by the calibre of applicants for the Hill first team manager’s role and expects to make an appointment by the end of the week.

The Hillians have been searching for a new man in charge since the confirmed departure of Ian Chapman on October 19. Simon Wormull and John Rattle have been in joint interim charge since October 6.

Newell said: “I’ve had 12 applications from some very impressive and experienced managers and with respect to them I want to read them all before I make a final decision and I’ve told them all a decision will be made on Friday.

“We’ve had some very highly qualified managers who have applied. That’s a tribute to how far we have come as a football club to see the quality of the managers who want to come and join us. I’ve been very impressed.”

On Saturday, Hill rallied back from 2-0 down to pick up a dramatic 3-2 away victory over Margate. Newell was delighted with the performance and called the result ‘deserved.’

He added: “It was a terrific performance. I think we were unlucky to be 2-0 down anyway but I think we got the result that we deserved.”