Burgess Hill Town claim first league win of the season in front of bumper crowd for Non-League Day

A bumper crowd of 651 saw Burgess Hill Town pick up their first win of the season as they beat Haringey Borough 3-1 at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Hillians took the lead through Kieran Pamment who cut in from the left to strike the ball into the far corner on 31 minutes. The lead only until two minutes after the break when Joel Nouble scored but Lukas Franzen-Jones restored the lead on 49 minutes.

Pat Harding then finished things off in the last minute.

Haywards Heath Town went out of the FA Trophy. Goals from Adam Cornell and Liam Ferdinand gave Bracknell Town a 2-0 half-time lead before Cornell grabbed a second on 57 minutes.

Heath showed in the last round they are capable of a comeback and they almost pulled it off again. Melford Simpson pulled one back before Kieran Rowe made it 3-2 with six minutes left on the clock. But it wasn't enough.

Full reports to follow

