Burgess Hill Town 'delivering' results as relegation battle goes down to the wire

Assistant manager John Rattle believes Burgess Hill Town are ‘delivering’ the performances they need to escape the Bostik Premier drop zone.

The Hillians have taken ten points from 15 in their last five games to move them a point shy of safety with three games to go.

Rattle revealed that the squad discussed what was needed to beat the drop and set Hill a points target to achieve their goal.

He said: “We spoke to them about what we expect from them with six games to go and, at the moment, they are delivering.

“The whole group know the target and that’s what we’re focussed on.”

Part of Hill’s revival has been down to three new signings at the Green Elephant Stadium.

Forwards Tommy Wood and Ross Murdoch, and midfielder Joe Felix have produced sparkling displays that have helped Hill dream of retaining their Bostik Premier status.

Rattle said: “Tommy has got pedigree. He’s played three games and he’s got five goals.

“He’s an old-style centre forward and Joe has been able to supply Tommy with the ammunition.

“Ross has been a vital piece of the jigsaw. He does a lot of vital work off the ball that people don’t see.

“He proved in his first game that he’s got an eye for goal and he was unlucky not to score on Saturday.

“We’re very pleased with all three signings.”

The Hillians face two crucial games over the Easter break. Hill travel to fourth-placed Carshalton Athletic on Good Friday, before they host Sussex rivals Lewes on Easter Monday.

Rattle is expecting ‘two different tests’ as they look to extend their three game unbeaten run.

He added: “They’re two different tests. Carshalton are a good footballing side.

“At the moment they’ve got momentum but so have we.

“We go into this game with confidence and I think it will be a good game of football.

“We played Lewes earlier in the season and we played very well so we’ve got that memory to take into it.

“It’s very hard to pick a winner in a derby. All bets are off and it seems to be who’s up for it on the day.”