Burgess Hill Town drop to second-bottom after conceding late winner

A late Denzel Gayle winner condemned Burgess Hill Town to their sixth league defeat of the season as the Hillians dropped to second-bottom of the BetVictor Isthmian South East table.

Scott Kirkwood put the home side in front after just three minutes however an instant equaliser from Gayle fired the visitors back into the game.

The Millers took the lead after half-time through Matthew Warren but Erivaldo Felix drew the hosts level once more. However, Gayle notched his second of the game to seal all three points for the away side.

The result leaves Hill perilously close to the relegation zone, as they fall to 19th, just three points above bottom side East Grinstead Town.

The match began at an erratic pace with two goals inside the first four minutes. Michael Wilson whipped in a dangerous cross which Warren failed to deal with, allowing Kirkwood to tuck in the opener.

But Cray Valley hit back straight from kick-off. Driving forward, Anthony Edgar laid a ball through to Gayle who calmly slotted in the leveller past Josh James.

An unmarked Pat Harding header was then swatted away from point-blank range just moments later before Warren Mfula, making his first return to The Green Elephants Stadium since last month’s departure from Burgess Hill to Cray Valley, blazed an effort over.

Drew Matthews almost restored Burgess Hill’s advantage just before half-time with a stunning piledriver that Andrew Walker could only bat away.

Cray struck the woodwork twice in quick succession after the break. Cray’s Josh James stroke an effort past his opposing namesake only for it to bounce back off the post while Mfula collected the rebound, but he also missed the mark, diverting his strike off the bar.

Cray eventually found the lead when Ryan Flack’s powerful shot fell to Warren who finished from six yards out however two substitutes combined to bring the hosts level. Ryan Palmer delivered sweetly into Felix who guided his header in to the net.

But Cray struck for a third and final time when Mfula quickly broke forward and cut inside only to see his strike saved but Gayle was on hand to clinch victory.

Burgess Hill look to bounce back from Saturday's defeat with a trip to Whyteleafe tonight.

Burgess Hill Town: James, Bennett, Cadman, Baker, Matthews, Kirkwood, Wilson, Sargent (Palmer 55’), Harding, Miller (Felix 55’), Giraud-Hutchinson. Unused: Briggs, Jonah, Vendrells.