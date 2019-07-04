Burgess Hill Town duo depart for Sussex rivals

Burgess Hill Town players have confirmed that two of their players have departed the club ahead of the 2019/20 Bostik South East campaign.

Goalkeeper Josh James and midfielder Jared Rance have both agreed to join Bostik Premier Division club Horsham as the Hornets return to the division after a seven-year absence.

Josh James

James played a huge part in saving the Hillians from Bostik Premier relegation in 2017/18 as the stopper put in a string of top-notch performances during the run-in.

The goalkeeper will return to Horsham for a second spell. James joined the Hornets in June 2017, but left three months later after deciding to take a break from football.

Rance joined Hill from Worthing in January, as boss Simon Wormull looked to bolster his squad's attacking options, but he couldn't prevent Burgess Hill from suffering relegation to the Bostik South East.

READ MORE Fixture release date set for the Isthmian League | Departing Haywards Heath Town striker wishes club 'all the best' | Haywards Heath Town defender joins management team