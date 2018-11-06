Burgess Hill Town fans left 'gutted' after Kieron Pamment departure

Burgess Hill Town fans have been left 'gutted' after forward Kieron Pamment's departure on Friday to fellow Bostik Premier side Lewes.

The striker's last game for the Hillians was against his last club, Worthing, where he netted the equaliser in a 1-1 draw in the FA Trophy first qualifying round on Saturday, October 27. Pamment signed in the summer from the Rebels and was their topscorer in the 2017/18 season, hitting 19 goals in 31 appearances.

Pamment had been leading a Twitter poll for voting for the Hillians' Player of the Month competition for October until his departure, with 45 per cent of supporters feeling he had been their star man that month. With the forward's departure confirmed before voting ended, October's Player of the Month instead went to fellow front-man Pat Harding.

Taking to Twitter, Hillians supporters were sad to see their off-season acquisition leave the Leylands Park outfit.

Jay White tweeted: "Bad news (he) has been fantastic and will be hard to replace." Daytona Pea succinctly tweeted: "So gutted."

Hill fan Chris Neal echoed these sentiments, and hoped the new manager in charge at the Green Elephants Stadium could find a goalscorer to replace the leaving the striker.

He tweeted: "‘Gutted’ is definitely the word. Kieron has been playing so well (on Saturdays). Hasn’t changed the fact that we need someone scoring goals on a very regular basis though. The sooner the Manager situation is sorted the sooner a scorer can be found (I hope)..."

The now ex-Hill man made his league debut for Lewes on Saturday as a 57th minute substitute in their 2-1 away defeat to ten-man Kingstonian.