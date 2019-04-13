Burgess Hill Town fight back to earn home draw while Haywards Heath Town lose to Sevenoaks

An injury-time goal by Tommy Wood earned Burgess Hill Town a 1-1 draw at home with Brightlingsea Regent in the Bostik League Premier Division.

Earlier Jake Turner had given visitors Brightlingsea the lead with a 44th minute minute opening goal.

The 90th minute leveller means Hillians are still battling relegation as they lie 21st in the table, second to bottom but two points above bottom of the table Harlow Town, who drew 1-1 away at Bognor Regis Town.

Haywards Heath Town lie fifth in the Bostik League South East after losing 1-0 at home to 11th placed Sevenoaks Town after a ninth-minute goal by Jack Miles.