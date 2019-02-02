Burgess Hill Town gain a point in eight-goal 'emotional rollercoaster'

Burgess Hill Town had gone four league games without a goal and 60+ games without as penalty.

That all changed against Bostik Premier high-flyers Haringey Borough as they drew 4-4 in a thrilling game which the club called an 'emotional rollercoaster'.

The first penalty of the game came in the 38th minute when Ralston Gabriel scored for the home side. Gabriel then doubled his tally to make it 2-0 to Haringey at half time.

Jared Rance made it 2-1 three minutes after the break before the returning Aaron Smith-Joseph equalised on 52 minutes.

Ben Pope then completed a remarkable turnaround to make it 3-2 from the penalty spot on 56 minutes. Steven Sargent then made it 4-2 to the visitors to stun Haringey on 63 minutes.

But Haringey were then awarded a penalty which Gabriel converted for his hat-trick to make it 4-3 with a minute to go before another penalty was awarded in the 90th minute which Gabriel again scored.

Aaron Smith-Joseph scored after returning from injury

The club tweeted after: "How good are you Hillians?! You travelled up the M23, the M25, the North Circular, you sang non-stop for ninety-minutes and embarked on one hell of an emotional rollercoaster. All out of love for our football club...absolutely outstanding."