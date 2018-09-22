Burgess Hill Town go out of FA Cup, Haywards Heath Town pick up a point

Burgess Hill Town are out of the FA Cup after losing 3-0 to Hampton and Richmond.

Ian Chapman's men went behind four minutes before half-time when Chris Dickson scored.

Burgess Hill had a great chance to square things when Ben Pope slid in to meet Keiron Pamment’s cross but the Hampton keeper tipped the ball onto the crossbar and out of play.

On 68 minutes, Rhys Murrell-Williamson slammed the ball home into the top corner as the home side doubled their lead here. Matthew Whichelow finished off the scoring in the 85th minute.

Haywards Heath Town drew 1-1 with Ashford United. Callum Saunders gave the home side the lead on 31 minutes before Jordan Johnson equalised on 63 minutes.

Hassocks continued their good form with a 3-0 win over Eastbourne United in the SCFL Premier.