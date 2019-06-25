Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath Town, Hassocks confirm pre-season plans

Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks have finalised their pre-season plans ahead of their 2019/20 campaigns.

Hill begin pre-season with a trip to Carshalton Athletic on Saturday July 20 (3pm kick-off). Three days later the Hillians will travel to Hassocks (7.45pm) for the seventh annual Ann John Memorial Trophy.

Simon Wormull’s side are the current holders having despatched the Robins 4-0 last summer.

Hill return to the Green Elephants Stadium on Saturday July 27 to take on Eastbourne Borough at 3pm.

The Hillians will then take on Horsham at their new Hop Oast ground a week later (3pm) before concluding pre-season with a visit to Chipstead on Tuesday August 6, kick-off 7.45pm.

Heath will travel to Egham Town on Saturday July 13 (3pm) in their first pre-season friendly. Three days later the Blues will also visit Horsham (7.45pm).

Shaun Saunders’ side then have a trio of away games. Heath take on AFC Varndeanians at Lancing’s Culver Road on July 20 (3pm) followed by Hassocks on Thursday July 25 (7.45pm).

The Blues will then visit Horley Town on July 27 (3pm) before ending pre-season with a home game against Lewes on Tuesday July 30 (7.45pm).

Hassocks start pre-season on July 13 when they take on Cuckfield Rangers at Ardingly College (1pm).

A week later, Hassocks will travel to Upper Beeding on July 20 (1.30pm) before hosting Hill and Heath at The Beacon.

The Robins conclude an intense week of friendlies with a trip to Storrington on July 27.

Hassocks’ last pre-season fixture sees them take on AFC Varndeanians at Culver Road on July 30 (7.45pm).