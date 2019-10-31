Burgess Hill Town head coach departs after third straight defeat

Burgess Hill Town suffered a third consecutive league defeat on Tuesday night, losing 4-3 to Whyteleafe, and spelling the end of Simon Wormull's 11-month reign as Hillians boss.

Taking charge following Ian Chapman's departure at the end of last year, Wormull was unable to keep them from relegation to the Isthmian South East where they have also struggled for form.

Burgess Hill remain in 19th, just three points above bottom-placed East Grinstead Town.

Whyteleafe took an early lead but O’Shaye Giraud-Hutchinson fired Hill level after half-time. Leafe added a further two but Giraud-Hutchinson got another to close the gap once more.

Ronald Sobowale completed his hat-trick but, despite Andrew Briggs knocking a third in for the Hillians, it would be another disappointing night as they left Church Road pointless.

The hosts had a chance six minutes in but failed to hit the target and Aaron Smith-Joseph missed a chance of his own as Hill took the ball down the other end.

A Sobowale effort struck the post before Whyteleafe moved in front. Emmanuel Mensah picked up the ball on the edge of the box before hammering a stunning strike into the top corner.

Pat Harding saw his header crash against the bar before Mensah came close to grabbing his second on the half-hour mark but Todulope Jonah scrambled the effort off the line.

A crunching Scott Kirkwood tackle saw his name enter the referee’s book before Sobowale had an attempt ruled out for offside.

Moments before half-time, Corey Holder was booked for a clattering challenge on Steve Sargent.

The tackle spurred the Hillians on as they drew level just two minutes after the break.

Whyteleafe failed to clear a Hill corner and Giraud-Hutchinson was in the right place at the right time as the ball fell to him with the forward belting into the top corner.

The home side moved back in front from the penalty spot which Sobowale duly converted.

Sargent was replaced by Briggs while Josh James kept the scores at 2-1 with a fine save from a free-kick.

A terrible mistake at the back cost Burgess Hill as they fell further behind with Sobowale tapping in an easy third.

Town replied instantly when Giraud-Hutchinson collected a fantastic forward ball beforre turning and burying an effort into the bottom corner.

Sobowale completed his hat-trick with seven minutes of normal time remaining and Briggs’ late strike wasn’t enough as the Hillians left empty-handed.

Burgess Hill travel to Whitehawk in the league this Saturday.

Burgess Hill Town: James, Matthews, Jonah, Baker, Wilson, Kirkwood (Felix 46’), Miller (Palmer 63’), Sargent (Briggs 56’), Harding, Giraud-Hutchinson, Smith-Joseph. Unused: Cadman, Bennett.